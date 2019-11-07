Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 7, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Thursday, November 7th. We’re watching Democratic candidates who are heading South and the ongoing post-election drama in Kentucky.

On the Ground

Warren woos Southern voters

Questions of electability trail Elizabeth Warren as she campaigns in North Carolina today, including a stop at the historically black North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro. Jim Morrill of the Charlotte Observer and Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan of the Raleigh News & Observer spoke with local activists and experts ahead of Warren’s first visit to the state, which holds its primary on Super Tuesday (March 3) and is expected to be a battleground in the general election.

National Coverage. Local Perspectives. Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel. STAY INFORMED

“To me it’s about getting elected; that’s the be all and end all,” said Wake Forest University Law Professor Michael Green, who gave Warren $1,000 in the last quarter but calls her costly health care plan “a mistake.”

Check back with the Charlotte Observer, Raleigh News & Observer and The State as Warren continues her three-day swing through the Carolinas.

Buttigieg’s South Carolina play

Surging in Iowa polls and sitting on piles of cash, Pete Buttigieg is now making moves in South Carolina, an early primary state where he’s largely been an afterthought. Maayan Schecter of The State reports that Buttigieg has hired a political director, deputy political director and a state communications director, all African-American, as he seeks to make inroads with the state’s majority-black Democratic electorate.

It will be an uphill climb. Polls have consistently shown Joe Biden way out ahead of the rest of the field among South Carolina voters. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, meanwhile, have the largest presence on the ground, according to Schecter. And internal focus groups conducted by Buttigieg’s campaign suggest his sexuality — he is openly gay — is a hurdle for some segments of the state’s black population.

The latest in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has asked for a recanvass of Tuesday’s election, which he appears to have lost, alleging irregularities. But Bevin has not said “whether he plans to formally contest the election,” the Lexington Herald-Leaders’ Daniel Desrochers writes.

County boards of election will meet November 14 at 9 a.m. for the recanvass, which involves rechecking vote totals from every machine in every county and re-tabulating absentee ballots. The State Board of Elections has until November 25th to certify the election. But as Desrochers reports, “It’s extremely unlikely a recanvass would change vote totals by more than a few votes.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Andy Beshear has already begun announcing members of his transition team.

Keep an eye on the Herald-Leader’s website for the latest developments.

Trail Mix

Holding out: Las Vegas casino magnate and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam plan to delay significant contributions to President Donald Trump’s reelection effort until well into the general election race, McClatchy DC’s Michael Wilner and Ben Wieder scoop.

Mayor Pete having a moment, Exhibit A: Bill Ruthhart of the Chicago Tribune digs into “the new reality in Iowa: Buttigieg has emerged as the major alternative to Biden among moderate voters.”

And Exhibit B: As Buttigieg heads to New Hampshire for a four-day bus tour, the Boston Globe’s James Pindell writes that he is embracing comparisons to Barack Obama.

But then there’s this: “Is America ready for a President Pete? Influential Atlanta pastor says no,” from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Shelia Poole.

Our new political divide: Chris Sikich of the Indianapolis Star reads the tea leaves from Tuesday night’s election results in Indiana, where Democrats made unprecedented gains in Indianapolis and created new battlegrounds in suburban areas, but Republicans flipped the mayorships of 19 small cities.

Candidates vs. “camping ban”: The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Rory Appleton looks at how Buttigieg, Sanders, Julian Castro and Cory Booker would tackle homelessness, after the four 2020 candidates and other Democrats in the field criticized a new Las Vegas ordinance making it illegal to camp in public spaces.

Another governor’s race grabs national attention: Trump and Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held dueling rallies in northeast Louisiana, with Trump urging voters to oust Edwards in the run-off and “send the radical left a message they can never ignore.” Sam Karlin of the Baton Rouge Advocate has all the details.

Hello, Dolly: Warren tells Kim Norvell of the Des Moines Register that she’s a “huge” fan of Dolly Parton, whose song “9 to 5” has become something of a theme song for the campaign. “I mean, what’s not to love, right?”

Number of The Day

62

The percent of undecided “swing voters” in Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin who believe Medicare-for-all is a “bad idea,” per new polling conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and Cook Political Report for their Blue Wall Voices Project.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 7

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a “Politics & Eggs” event hosted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and the New England Council, after filing the paperwork to get Trump’s name on the state’s Republican primary ballot.

Amy Klobuchar launches a three-day swing through Iowa with a meet-and-greet Thursday evening in Johnston. By the end of the weekend, she’ll have visited her 60th county (out of 99) in the state, by her campaign’s count.

Nov. 8

The latest episode of McClatchy DC’s Beyond the Bubble podcast is out Friday morning, featuring Senior Political Correspondent Alex Roarty, Politics Editor Adam Wollner and yours truly. Check out the previous episode here.

Biden travels to New Hampshire to file for the first-in-the-nation primary, followed by a series of roundtables and town halls in the state Friday and Saturday.

Trump is launching a “Black Voices for Trump Coalition” initiative at a rally in downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins Sanders for a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Las Vegas’ powerful Culinary Workers Union hosts Harris at its first presidential town hall of the 2020 campaign.

Not Looking for a Fight

Harris was asked on MSNBC’s Morning Joe why she isn’t picking apart Warren’s health care math.

Did Someone Forward This to You?

Sign up here to get our daily rundown of 2020 election news from McClatchy’s 30 newsrooms and other local journalists in your inbox every afternoon.