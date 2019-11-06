Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 6, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Wednesday, November 6th. We’re examining how Republicans aim to boost their rural vote even more in 2020, why Florida won’t see presidential candidates anytime soon and the significance of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s (apparent) defeat.

On the Ground

“More meat on the bone” for Republicans in rural America

McClatchy Senior Political Correspondent Alex Roarty has a smart look at a key facet of President Donald Trump coalition: rural voters.

National Coverage. Local Perspectives. Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel. STAY INFORMED

As Roarty reports from northwestern Wisconsin, Republicans don’t necessarily see Trump’s 2016 success with those voters as the high-water mark — and Democrats are already making investments in midwestern battleground states to cut into the GOP’s margins.

“Are there more low propensity rural voters to add? Is there more meat on the bone? The answer is yes. And the data backs it up,” former Republican National Committee chief of staff Mike Shields told Roarty.

The Sunshine State gets the cold shoulder

Yesterday we highlighted the Sacramento Bee’s story about how California is feeling a little neglected by the 2020 candidates, despite moving its primary election up to March 3. Turns out, it’s not the only state.

The Miami Herald’s David Smiley notes that Florida, a general election battleground that holds its Democratic primary on Match 17, “will mail out more than 1 million early ballots starting Feb. 6,” just days after Iowa’s caucuses and before the first 2020 presidential primary in New Hampshire. “But no matter how early the voting begins in the Sunshine State, the candidates will almost certainly arrive late,” Smiley writes. He digs into the reasons — and the ramifications — here.

About last night

Democrats are feeling pretty bullish today after flipping the Virginia state House and Senate and appearing to topple Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky in Tuesday’s elections (Bevin hasn’t conceded). But as Daniel Desrochers of the Lexington Herald-Leader points out in his story on the Kentucky governor’s race results, the political dynamics that fueled Democrat Andy Beshear’s victory were unique.

“In a state that has grown more conservative, Democrats had an opening against a governor who angered one of the largest constituent groups in the commonwealth — teachers,” Desrochers reports. Still, it’s notable that Trump’s attempts to rescue Bevin, including a rally in Lexington Monday night, failed to save the incumbent in a state Trump won by nearly 30 percentage points.

The president, of course, tried to spin the results in his favor, reports the Herald-Leader’s Mike Stunson. In a late night tweet Trump declared, “Our big Kentucky Rally on Monday night had a massive impact on all of the races. The increase in Governors race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20!”

Keep an eye on the Herald-Leader’s website for the latest developments.

Trail Mix

Warning sign: Pennsylvania Democrats “won political control of the once-legendary GOP stronghold of Delaware County,” Michaelle Bond and Vinny Vella of the Philadelphia Inquirer report, “part of what appeared late Tuesday to be a Republican wipeout across the Philadelphia region.”

Warning sign, part deux: “Democrats’ efforts to turn the Des Moines metro’s suburbs blue made a big leap forward” Tuesday night, writes Pat Rynard of the Iowa Starting Line.

As goes Allegheny: Joe Biden surprised an election night party for Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Tuesday night, telling the crowd of Democrats at the IBEW Local Union 5 hall in Pittsburgh that “as goes Allegheny County, so goes the country.” The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Julian Routh with more.

Trump’s coattails: Republican Gov. Mike Parsons is favored to win reelection in Missouri in 2020, but as Jason Hancock of the Kansas City Star writes, two developments could shake up the race: the impeachment efforts against Trump and GOP-led efforts to end abortion in Missouri.

Pot, kettle: The Indianapolis Star’s Chris Sikich reviews Pete Buttigieg’s major policy proposals and finds the South Bend, Ind. mayor hasn’t yet explained how he’ll pay for all of them — despite bashing Elizabeth Warren for a similar omission. (Sub required)

Hitting back at Hillary: After filing to run in New Hampshire, Tulsi Gabbard predicted “her skirmishes with national party leaders will enhance her appeal” with the state’s famously independent-minded voters, the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Kevin Landrigan reports.

Called out: California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks chastised Biden and Warren on Twitter for skipping a state party forum scheduled for Nov. 16. The Sacramento Bee’s Bryan Anderson has the details on the intraparty spat.

Another one: The prolific Anderson also has this dispatch from the California Supreme Court, where a majority of justices on Wednesday “appeared to side with Republicans who challenged a state law that would force Trump to release the last five years of his tax returns.”

Number of The Day

5,189

The number of votes separating Beshear, the apparent winner of the Kentucky governor’s race, from Bevin, according to an unofficial count from the Kentucky State Board of Elections. Bevin has yet to concede, and could demand a recanvass.

Go Beyond the Bubble

Listen to the latest episode of McClatchy DC’s Beyond the Bubble podcast here.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 6

The president heads to Monroe, Louisiana for a rally this evening in support of Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, who is running to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. The runoff is Nov. 16.

The California Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of legislation recently signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom requiring presidential and gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

Michael Bennet is holding campaign events in Dover and Durham, N.H. this afternoon after filing to run in the state’s primary earlier in the day.

Andrew Yang kicks off a three-day swing through New Hampshire with a town hall Wednesday evening in Portsmouth.

Nov. 7

Warren makes her first visit to North Carolina, where she’ll participate in a conversation with Angela Rye at North Carolina A&T University before holding a town hall in Raleigh.

Sorry, Rich Kids

Amy Klobuchar explains on the Late Show with Steven Colbert why she’s not paying for you to go to college.