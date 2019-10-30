Impact2020 Briefing: October 30, 2019

Greetings all, and welcome to the inaugural edition of McClatchy’s Impact2020 newsletter. Think of me as your campaign cruise director for the next year, serving you the latest 2020 news from the places where the election will actually be decided.

In addition to rounding up all of my McClatchy colleagues’ great political coverage from South Carolina to Florida to California, I’ll be highlighting the work of our fellow regional reporters on the campaign trail. The premise is simple: local journalists have the best vantage point on the political issues and day-to-day concerns that are top of mind for voters.

Today we’re watching how Republicans are trying to ensure North Carolina remains in the president’s corner, why the state’s congressional elections are taking a chaotic turn, and the Democratic presidential campaigns turning their attention towards California’s Super Tuesday primary.

Our goal for this newsletter is to help you break out of the bubble, mute the talking heads and tune into the people and stories from around the country that truly matter in this boisterous democracy of ours. I hope you’ll join me. It promises to be a remarkable 12 months.

- Emily Cadei







On the Ground

Southern Bell(wether)

North Carolina is shaping up to be a bellwether for President Donald Trump’s reelection, McClatchy White House Correspondent Francesca Chambers and D.C. Correspondent Brian Murphy write for the Charlotte Observer. As North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, one of Trump’s closest allies, told the paper, “It’s a must-win.”

But as Chambers and Murphy point out, Trump’s net approval rating in the state has fallen by 21 points since January 2017. And while the president likes to brag about Republicans’ two congressional victories in special elections earlier this year, there are warning signs in those results, as well.

Looking beyond February

Outside of the first four primaries and caucuses, few states loom larger on the Democratic presidential calendar than California, with its nearly 400 delegates. With four months to go until its March 3 primary (and just three months until early voting in the state begins), the race to mobilize Golden State voters is officially on.

The Sacramento Bee’s prolific Bryan Anderson reports Elizabeth Warren is the latest to open offices in the state — one in Oakland and another in Los Angeles. And home state Sen. Kamala Harris plans to open a second office in Los Angeles soon, her campaign told Anderson.

That news comes on the heels on Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this week that he’s hired a California state director: Jessica Mejia, an EMILY’s List and Clinton 2016 campaign veteran.

For more on the Super Tuesday landscape, check out this deeply reported piece my McClatchy D.C. colleague Dave Catanese wrote earlier this month.

In other Super Tuesday news ...

North Carolina’s 2020 congressional elections are in disarray, thanks to a state court ruling this week ordering the legislature to redraw district lines. If the state doesn’t move quickly, it won’t be able to hold its congressional primaries on the same date as its regularly scheduled March 3 primary, the aforementioned Brian Murphy reports for the Charlotte Observer. And then, of course, there’s the whole question of what shape the new districts will take.

The uncertainty has unnerved both Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina’s congressional delegation. “You don’t have control. It’s kind of like riding in an airplane in a bumpy storm and you just hold on for the ride,” Rep. Richard Hudson, a Concord Republican, told Murph.







Trail Mix

Feeling Philly’s LOVE: Warren has nabbed two major endorsements from Philadelphia Democrats in the last week, Julia Teruso of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports: Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Super PAC blowback: Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz visited Nevada, where he talked with the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Rory Appleton about the campaign’s reversal on accepting super PAC help.

Cybersecurity, the hanging chads of 2020? Florida’s election system is under daily attack, the Tampa Bay Times’ Mary Ellen Klas writes, but “Secretary of State Laurel Lee refused to elaborate on what vulnerabilities the agency has identified.”

If you can’t beat ‘em: San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Michael Smolens points out that California Republicans “are mapping out their own ballot-harvesting plans for next year’s election,” even as “they continue to criticize how Democrats used the tactic” in 2018.

Signing on: The Des Moines Register’s Nick Coltran highlights how Democratic presidential campaigns are putting a greater emphasis on accessibility while campaigning in Iowa, including hiring sign language interpreters for rallies.







Number of the Day

52

That’s the percentage of registered voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin who told a New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll they support the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Yet the same percentage also told the pollsters they oppose actually impeaching and removing Trump from office.







For Planning Purposes

Oct. 30

Candidates can now officially file to run in New Hampshire’s first-in-the nation presidential primary. “All you need to do is sign some paperwork and give us a $1,000 check,” Secretary of State Bill Gardner tells the Union Leader’s Kevin Landrigan. Pete Buttigieg and Warren are both holding public events in the state.

Oct. 31

Biden has a town hall in Fort Dodge, Iowa while Harris will be at the Des Moines Area Community College for a “conversation” with local small business owners and community members.

Nov. 1

The Iowa Democratic Party holds its annual Liberty and Justice Celebration, previously known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner. As the Des Moines Register’s Robin Opsahl wrote earlier this month, “the event often plays a huge role in shaping the story of the campaigns leading up to the Iowa caucuses.”







Treat ... or trick?

To celebrate Halloween, Andrew Yang is promising to call supporters for one hour straight on-air on Thursday. But Yang won’t dial your number unless you donate in the next 24 hours. No word on whether he accepts in-kind contributions in Hershey bars.