This is your Impact 2020 Newsletter for September 19, 2019

A rare Trump victory in California

A federal district court judge temporarily blocked a new California law intended to force President Trump to release his tax returns to get on the state’s primary ballot -- part of a legal fight that will determine whether voters get to see the much-speculated-upon documents before the November 2020 election.

Trump’s lawyers argue that the law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in July, is unconstitutional. The state is expected to appeal the ruling. And as the Sacramento Bee’s Bryan Anderson points out, the outcome is likely to dictate how other states move forward on similar measures currently being weighed by legislators.

Warren’s Florida play

Elizabeth Warren became the first Democratic presidential contender to hire a state director in Florida, “the latest sign that campaigns are building up a presence in the state ahead of its March 17 primary election,” the Miami Herald’s David Smiley writes.

Kimberly Diaz Scott, Planned Parenthood’s head of public policy in Florida, will run Warren’s campaign in the state. Republicans are already criticizing Warren for hiring Scott, who is a registered lobbyist.

McConnell caves

After resisting pressure to do more on election security for months, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell relented on a measure to give states another $250 million to upgrade their voting systems and fend off foreign intervention in the 2020 election.

The Kentucky Republican had previously maintained that Democratic election security proposals are largely a sham, McClatchy DC’s Lesley Clark writes. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, called it “a start.”

Lightning Round

Big for Super Tuesday voters: Bernie Sanders released a $2.5 trillion “Housing for All” plan, as the partisan finger pointing over housing costs and homelessness in places like California intensified. More from the Los Angeles Times.

Doubling down: As she sinks in the polls, Kamala Harris’ campaign announced that it plans to double its resources in Iowa, adding another 60 organizers and opening 10 new offices around the state, writes the Des Moines Register.

Par for the course: In San Diego, President Trump praised the border wall, rallied supporters and provoked outrage, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Romancing the Rust Belt: The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Pennsylvania Democrats are encouraging other 2020 Democrats to follow Amy Klobuchar’s lead in woo’ing Rust Belt voters.

The dynasty lives on: Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy will formally announce his bid for Senate in Massachusetts on Saturday, the Boston Globe reports, kicking off what could become a nasty primary fight with incumbent Sen. Ed Markey.

On the rise: A new KQED poll found Warren leading the California Democratic primary with 25 percent, followed by Sanders (23 percent), Biden (18 percent), Harris (11 percent) and Buttigieg (10 percent).

Number of The Day

5

The number of states (Hawaii, Illinois, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Washington) that have advanced legislation that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the primary ballot, the Sacramento Bee reports. That’s in addition to California, which enacted such a law in July.

On Tap

Sept. 19 + 20

MSNBC is hosting a two-day climate change forum at Georgetown University with 12 of the Democrats running for president. Five prominent Democrats -- Biden, Warren, Klobuchar, O’Rourke and Harris -- are not participating.

Sept. 21

The Quad City Times calls the Polk County Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa “a rite of passage for presidential candidates seeking support from Iowans.” No surprise, then, that it’s drawing the majority of 2020 Democrats to the early caucus state on Saturday. Many are combining it with events across Iowa over the weekend.

