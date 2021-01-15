Transfer of power - Jan. 15, 2021

Welcome to the Transfer of Power newsletter. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in 5 days.

We’re tracking key developments in the U.S. Congress and the White House before Jan. 20, the day the U.S. Constitution says all presidential power must transfer to the president-elect. Here’s the latest:

Security is tightening in Washington, D.C., ahead of Biden’s inauguration, with the Secret Service closing roads in the area around the U.S. Capitol and Lincoln Memorial through Jan. 21.

Some longtime Washington officials fear the added security inside and outside the Capitol after the Jan. 6 riot could become permanent.

In reaction to warnings of possible armed demonstrations at state Capitol buildings nationwide, South Carolina lawmakers are staying away from the State House until Biden is sworn-in as president.

People familiar with the matter say the Bidens accepted the State Department’s invitation to stay at Blair House the night before the inauguration, continuing a presidential tradition.

Will the fences ever come down?

Additional security measures at the U.S. Capitol and other federal buildings after the riot on Jan. 6 are raising questions about “the importance of safety versus the value of an open and accessible seat of government,” McClatchy writes.





Credit: Susan Walsh, AP

On top of security changes inside the building, an area of the Capitol grounds that was once open for people to jog or walk through is now fenced in. McClatchy points out that while several violent events in Washington over the past 50 years have led to tighter security and restricted public access to federal buildings, “more often than not, the restrictions and barriers put into place became permanent.”

The Capitol insurrection “is expected to have more far-reaching security ramifications for the nation’s capital.” Why?

John Farmer, who was the senior counsel for the 9/11 Commission, said: “I don’t think anyone wants it to be a fortress that’s impossible to visit and get into. But the balance that has to be struck is that the people’s representatives have to be safe when they’re doing their job.”

Thousands of National Guard members were called up to protect Washington this week. And they may have some sort of presence after Jan. 20, according to officials in charge of security. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said, “There will be some element that will remain for a brief period to ensure safety and security in the days following the inauguration as well.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the whole Capitol complex must be subjected to scrutiny after last week’s events. She announced at a news conference that retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, known for overseeing humanitarian aid efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina, has been selected to lead a security review of the U.S. Capitol.

Security ramped up for inauguration

The National Mall will be closed to the public through Thursday, according to the National Park Service. Inauguration activities and permitted free-speech events are still allowed, though it’s unclear how many permits have been granted at this time.

As inauguration rehearsals and drills continue, there are also reports that states are being asked if they can send more of their National Guard members to Washington. A defense official told The Associated Press that authorities have determined that they’ll need at least 25,000 National Guard troops.

Traditions kept and broken

The Bidens will reportedly stay at the historic Blair House the night before the inauguration, continuing a tradition of president-elects. But President Donald Trump will not be continuing the tradition of attending the inauguration of his successor, departing Washington for Florida the morning of the event, according to reports.

It’s also possible that the impeachment trial for Trump could begin on Inauguration Day. “If the House sends it to the Senate early next week, or before then, a trial could begin at 1 p.m. on Inauguration Day,” writes the Associated Press.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it “hasn’t been settled yet” when the chamber will send the article of impeachment to the Senate. She has met with the nine House impeachment managers who will argue the case before the Senate, which does not return until Jan. 19. Once the articles are sent over, then the majority leader of the Senate must start the trial process.

