Afternoon Brief: Jan. 14

Happy Thursday, Charlotteans. It’s been a big day for news in finance, development, education.

Let’s get into today’s news:

1. Economic aftermath of the insurrection

Some major NC companies financed the GOP for years. Following the insurrection at the Capitol, that might change.

2. CMS reconsiders in-person learning

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to reconsider the district’s plan to return to in-person instruction.

CMS originally planned to bring students in all grades back to in-person learning in rotations beginning Jan. 19.

3. Massive proposed project in North CLT

A Charlotte developer announced plans Tuesday for a redevelopment in north Charlotte.

4. Caught on camera

At a Charlotte-area Walmart, a child filmed cops escorting an angry man out of the premises. He refused to wear a mask.

TAKE FIVE

Virtual cooking classes, ghost tours, and more: Here’s your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte Jan. 15-21.

