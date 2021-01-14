Afternoon Brief: Jan. 14

Happy Thursday, Charlotteans. It’s been a big day for news in finance, development, education.

❗ Don’t forget: ❗Gov. Cooper holds his weekly press conference today. He’s expected to address tk, tk and tk. Find out how to tune in here.

Let’s get into today’s news:

Some major NC companies financed the GOP for years. Following the insurrection at the Capitol, that might change.

In the 2020 election cycle , 8 of Charlotte’s biggest companies sent about $200,000 to Republican candidates in North Carolina who objected to the confirmation of Biden’s election as president.

We’ve yet to see if this will be a permanent arrangement. One company’s hold on funds is for 30 days.

As Anna Beavon Gravely, the executive director of the NC FreeEnterprise Foundation, puts it, if corporations stick to this past the immediate future, “then that’s something that Republicans and Democrats need to be paying attention to,” she notes.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to reconsider the district’s plan to return to in-person instruction.

The announcement came hours after Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris directed schools, businesses and individuals to move to “full virtual” operations wherever in-person activity is not required.

Important detail: Unlike emergency declarations and executive orders, health department directives do not carry the weight of law.

The directive adds to the statewide modified stay-at-home order, which includes a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

CMS originally planned to bring students in all grades back to in-person learning in rotations beginning Jan. 19.

A Charlotte developer announced plans Tuesday for a redevelopment in north Charlotte.

A city expanding: Charlotte’s outskirts are seeing a flurry of development.

The central idea of this new development: to create a neighborhood where residents can work, live, and enjoy shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

By the numbers:

$350: How much the redevelopment cost



2,000: How many jobs the company anticipates creating



700: Multifamily units slated to be built on the property

4. Caught on camera

At a Charlotte-area Walmart, a child filmed cops escorting an angry man out of the premises. He refused to wear a mask.

“Because I’m white, she asked me to leave the property,” you can hear the man telling two police officers of the Black store manager.

The incident occurred on Dec. 31 at the Walmart off Interstate 77 Exit 36.

The video originally appeared on a Mooresville woman’s Facebook account, and was picked up by The Charlotte Observer from a Twitter account titled Fifty Shades of Whey.

TAKE FIVE

Virtual cooking classes, ghost tours, and more: Here’s your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte Jan. 15-21.

That’s a wrap for today. Want more news? Sign up here to join us in the a.m. for our morning headlines newsletter, or sign up for any of our other newsletters — business, sports, entertainment, and more.

Thanks for reading! Keep updated with us at charlotteobserver.com. Have a nice evening.