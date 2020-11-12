Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: Trump’s dubious and dangerous refusal to concede

Una mujer en un acto a favor del presidente Donald Trump’ alza un cartel con la leyenda “no permitan que Biden robe la elección”, frente a la oficina del padeón de votantes, Santa Ana, California, 9 de noviembre de 2020. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)
Join McClatchy’s Alex Roarty, David Catanse and Michael Wilner as they discuss the merits, or lack thereof, of President Donald Trump’s legal challenge to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Plus, they assess why Democrats suffered an across-the-board decline in support among voters of color.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.

Alex Roarty
Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
