Beyond the Bubble podcast: The election is here!

Join McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts, Alex Roarty, Adam Wollner and David Catanese for a special pre-Election Day episode of the Beyond the Bubble. podcast. They break down the state of play between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden heading into Tuesday, have one last debate over whether this year is anything like 2016, and discuss the biggest surprises of the 2020 campaign.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.

Alex Roarty
Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
