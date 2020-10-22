Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: How Trump and Biden each think they can get to 270

Subscribe here to receive weekly episodes in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Join McClachy’s Kristin Roberts, Alex Roarty and Francesca Chambers as they size up how President Donald Trump and Joe Biden can most easily reach the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the 2020 race and why the upper Midwest is so important for nominees.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.

Alex Roarty
Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
Profile Image of Francesca Chambers
Francesca Chambers
Francesca Chambers has covered the White House for more than five years across two presidencies. In 2016, she was embedded with the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. She is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
National Coverage. Local Perspectives.
#ReadLocal

Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel.

STAY INFORMED

Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: The state of play in Georgia

October 08, 2020 1:03 PM

Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: The state of play in Michigan (and the whole upper Midwest)

October 01, 2020 2:15 PM

Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: Why Woodward’s revelations might matter

September 10, 2020 5:30 PM

Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: Biden and Trump go head-to-head on law and order

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service