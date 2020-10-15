Beyond the Bubble
Beyond the Bubble podcast: The state of play in Arizona
Subscribe here to receive weekly episodes in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Join McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts, David Catanese and Alex Roarty as they discuss the battleground state of Arizona and why Joe Biden is holding a lead there over President Donald Trump. Does Cindy McCain’s endorsement of Biden make a big difference in the 2020 election?
Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.
Comments