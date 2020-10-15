Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: The state of play in Arizona

Join McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts, David Catanese and Alex Roarty as they discuss the battleground state of Arizona and why Joe Biden is holding a lead there over President Donald Trump. Does Cindy McCain’s endorsement of Biden make a big difference in the 2020 election?

Alex Roarty
Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
Profile Image of David Catanese
David Catanese
David Catanese is a national political correspondent for McClatchy in Washington. He’s covered campaigns for more than a decade, previously working at U.S. News & World Report and Politico. Prior to that he was a television reporter for NBC affiliates in Missouri and North Dakota. You can send tips, smart takes and critiques to dcatanese@mcclatchydc.com.
