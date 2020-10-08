Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: The state of play in Georgia

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky AP

Subscribe here to receive weekly episodes in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell joins McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts and Adam Wollner to break down the presidential race in Georgia, a newly emerging battleground where Joe Biden is attempting to become the first Democratic presidential nominee to win since 1992.

Adam Wollner
Adam Wollner is a political editor for McClatchy’s Washington, D.C. bureau, where he covers the 2020 presidential campaign. Previously, he covered elections and Capitol Hill for National Journal. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
  Comments  
National Coverage. Local Perspectives.
#ReadLocal

Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel.

STAY INFORMED

Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: Why Woodward’s revelations might matter

Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: Biden and Trump go head-to-head on law and order

Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: The GOP (finally) settles on an anti-Biden message

Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast: Did Joe Biden do enough?

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service