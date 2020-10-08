Beyond the Bubble podcast: The state of play in Georgia

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell joins McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts and Adam Wollner to break down the presidential race in Georgia, a newly emerging battleground where Joe Biden is attempting to become the first Democratic presidential nominee to win since 1992.