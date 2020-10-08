Beyond the Bubble podcast: The state of play in Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell joins McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts and Adam Wollner to break down the presidential race in Georgia, a newly emerging battleground where Joe Biden is attempting to become the first Democratic presidential nominee to win since 1992.
Adam Wollner is a political editor for McClatchy’s Washington, D.C. bureau, where he covers the 2020 presidential campaign. Previously, he covered elections and Capitol Hill for National Journal. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
