Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 5: The state of play in Kentucky

FILE In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump greets Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on stage during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky. The paperback edition of McConnell’s “The Long Game” includes a foreword from Trump. In the foreword, Trump praises the Kentucky Republican as an ideal partner in confirming conservative judges, notably Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. AP Photo

Kristin is joined by Daniel Desrochers of the Lexington Herald-Leader to discuss the fallout from Gov. Matt Bevin’s defeat, how Kentucky voters are viewing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2020 reelection prospects.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.