Beyond the Bubble
Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 5: The state of play in Kentucky
Kristin is joined by Daniel Desrochers of the Lexington Herald-Leader to discuss the fallout from Gov. Matt Bevin’s defeat, how Kentucky voters are viewing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2020 reelection prospects.
They also recommended listeners follow Herald-Leader reporters John Cheves (@BGPolitics) and Bill Estep (@billestep1).
Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.
