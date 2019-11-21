Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 4: Why Joe Biden is counting on a Carolina firewall

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Kristin, Alex and special guest Jim Morrill of the Charlotte Observer talk about why Joe Biden is performing so well in the North Carolina Democratic presidential primary, whether his support will last and how the growing urban-rural divide has affected politics in the Charlotte area.

They also recommended three local political reporters to follow this election season:

-- New Hampshire: Paul Steinhauser, @steinhauserNH1

-- North Carolina: Will Doran, @will_doran

-- North Carolina: Jordan Schrader, @jordan_schrader

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.