Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 4: Why Joe Biden is counting on a Carolina firewall

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP Photo

Subscribe here to receive weekly episodes in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Kristin, Alex and special guest Jim Morrill of the Charlotte Observer talk about why Joe Biden is performing so well in the North Carolina Democratic presidential primary, whether his support will last and how the growing urban-rural divide has affected politics in the Charlotte area.

They also recommended three local political reporters to follow this election season:

-- New Hampshire: Paul Steinhauser, @steinhauserNH1

-- North Carolina: Will Doran, @will_doran

-- North Carolina: Jordan Schrader, @jordan_schrader

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.

Alex Roarty
Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
Profile Image of Jim Morrill
Jim Morrill
Jim Morrill, who grew up near Chicago, covers state and local politics. He’s worked at the Observer since 1981 and taught courses on North Carolina politics at UNC Charlotte and Davidson College. To subscribe to The Observer, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/jim.
  Comments  