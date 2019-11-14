Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 3: Why 2020 Democrats aren’t talking about impeachment

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally with Rep. Ilhan Omar at Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Alex, Adam and Emily regroup to discuss why impeachment isn’t more of an issue on the 2020 Democratic campaign trail, what effect late entrants Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick will have on the race and whether Bernie Sanders is getting enough respect.

They also recommended three local political reporters to follow this election season:

-- California: Bryan Anderson, Sacramento Bee (@BryanRAnderson)

-- Massachusetts/New Hampshire: James Pindell, Boston Globe (@JamesPindell)

-- Nevada: Megan Messerly, Nevada Independent (@meganmesserly)

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.

Alex Roarty
Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
Adam Wollner
Adam Wollner is a political editor for McClatchy’s Washington, D.C. bureau, where he covers the 2020 presidential campaign. Previously, he covered elections and Capitol Hill for National Journal. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
