Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 3: Why 2020 Democrats aren’t talking about impeachment
Alex, Adam and Emily regroup to discuss why impeachment isn’t more of an issue on the 2020 Democratic campaign trail, what effect late entrants Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick will have on the race and whether Bernie Sanders is getting enough respect.
They also recommended three local political reporters to follow this election season:
-- California: Bryan Anderson, Sacramento Bee (@BryanRAnderson)
-- Massachusetts/New Hampshire: James Pindell, Boston Globe (@JamesPindell)
-- Nevada: Megan Messerly, Nevada Independent (@meganmesserly)
Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.
