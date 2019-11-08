Beyond the Bubble

Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 2: Democrats’ roller coaster of emotions

Andy Beshear speaks to supporters in Louisville after he is declared winner of the governor’s election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Andy Beshear speaks to supporters in Louisville after he is declared winner of the governor’s election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Jonathan Palmer Herald-Leader

Alex and Adam are joined by McClatchy Impact2020 newsletter author Emily Cadei to discuss the wide range of emotions Democrats experienced this week between some worrisome general election poll results and their victories in Tuesday’s local elections. They also explore why every Democratic presidential hopeful is so focused on Iowa, and who could be the next candidate to join Beto O’Rourke in exiting the race.

The trio also recommended three local political reporters to follow this election season:

-- Kentucky: Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers)

-- Iowa: Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR)

-- Pennsylvania: Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso)

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.

Alex Roarty
Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
Adam Wollner
Adam Wollner is a political editor for McClatchy’s Washington, D.C. bureau, where he covers the 2020 presidential campaign. Previously, he covered elections and Capitol Hill for National Journal. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
