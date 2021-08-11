US says Syria’s Assad has power to free Austin Tice, working to bring journalist home

Syrian President Bashar Assad has the power to free Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing while covering the war there nine years ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

Marking the anniversary of Tice’s captivity, and his 40th birthday, Blinken said he was personally committed to securing his freedom.

“He turns 40 years old today, having spent almost a quarter of his life in captivity,” Blinken said in a statement. “I am personally committed to bringing home all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.”

“We believe that it is within Bashar al-Assad’s power to free Austin,” he said. “We will continue to pursue all avenues to bring Austin home. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens and the broader team are working diligently and around the clock to bring Austin back to his family.”

“Austin Tice must be allowed to return home to his loved ones who miss him dearly and to the country that awaits him eagerly,” Blinken said.

Biden administration officials have told McClatchy that they are operating “with the sincere belief” that Tice is alive.

The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a team of experts from different government agencies that gathers diplomatic leads and intelligence information together in one place, is pursuing the Tice case.

But in a statement posted Wednesday marking the anniversary, Tice’s parents, Debra and Marc Tice, say Biden should make it clear that his freedom is a priority.

“We are now imploring a third President of the United States to communicate to his administration that Austin’s secure release and safe return is a priority,” they wrote. “There are many capable people working in our government who are eager to see Austin walk free; they must have President Biden’s authorization for significant and relevant diplomatic engagement with the Syrian government.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has directed his administration to use all tools at its disposal to secure Tice’s freedom, including “talking to anyone.” The United States has no diplomatic relations with the Assad government in Damascus.

“We are committed to following all avenues and talking to anyone who can help with Austin’s release and return home,” Psaki said. “We don’t speak about those publicly, because that’s not in the interests of the outcome. But we are committed to using every tool at our disposal to bring Austin and all hostages held in Syria home.”

Biden “is directing Syria to release Austin Tice,” she added, “and he has asked his government to use every tool and tool of engagement available to bring him home.”

Tice was detained at age 31 at a checkpoint in a suburb of Damascus. Five weeks later, a video was released showing him held by unidentified armed men.

No one has claimed responsibility for his disappearance.

Carstens was appointed by former President Donald Trump in March 2020, and has been kept on by President Joe Biden. Carstens participated in direct talks with Syrian government officials last year that broke down quickly after the Syrians refused to provide any information of Tice’s whereabouts, officials said.

The Biden administration is still reviewing its policy toward Syria and officials would not comment on whether direct talks over Tice have continued.

Tice was born in Texas and served as an officer of the United States Marine Corps.

He was a student at Georgetown Law School in 2012 when he traveled to Syria as a freelance journalist for McClatchy and other news organizations.