Liberal group pushes Biden to take ‘urgent’ action on Puerto Rico in new report

President Joe Biden must undertake a set of reforms to fundamentally change Puerto Rico’s relationship with the federal government, an influential liberal think tank argued in a report published Wednesday, including measures that would revoke a century-old law and ease the territory’s burgeoning debt.

The report from the Center for American Progress says the steps are necessary — if at times politically difficult — to help Puerto Rico reverse a long-term economic decline that has persuaded many of its one-time residents to leave.

The U.S. Census reported this week that the island lost more than 400,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, a greater than 10% decline over a decade in which Puerto Rico has been devastated by a fiscal crisis, hurricanes and earthquakes.

“If they don’t tackle all of these things, the population is just going to keep moving to the mainland, and they’re going to lose real talent,” Laura Rodriguez, the co-author of the report and vice president of government affairs at the Center for American Progress, said in an interview.

“It’s incredibly important that they dig into these issues right now,” she added. “It’s almost a now-or-never kind of deal.”

Rodriguez authored the report with Federico de Jesús, a consultant at CAP and longtime advocate for Puerto Rico. The issue brief, titled “An Urgent Plan for Puerto Rico,” was obtained exclusively by McClatchy ahead of its publication Wednesday.

The Biden administration has sought to reset the federal government’s relationship with Puerto Rico, releasing billions of dollars in relief money meant to help the island recover from 2017’s Hurricane Maria. The funds were stalled during former President Donald Trump’s tenure, slowing relief efforts.

But Rodriguez and de Jesús said that while releasing those funds was important, the Biden administration needs to pursue deeper changes. They want Biden to reconvene and empower the President’s Task Force on Puerto Rico, which was first established by former President Bill Clinton but never summoned by Trump.

The group must include Cabinet-level officials across a host of key agencies, the CAP report argues, and should immediately oversee all federal reconstructions efforts, including money distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those two federal agencies have allocated the largest pools of federal relief for Puerto Rico, according to FEMA data.

Rodriguez, who called the use of the task force the most “immediate” step the administration could take, said the group could guarantee the island remains a focus of the White House and strengthen channels of communication on Puerto Rico matters. It could also help agencies navigate even basic issues that arise while working with the territory’s government, including language barriers.

“We’re not saying create a new group of people,” Rodriguez said. “We’re saying, get folks at high levels of the agencies and put them in this task force. So you already have someone in the agency doing this work that is now focused on Puerto Rico specifically.”

The 13-page report includes dozens of recommendations, including boosting Puerto Rico’s struggling agricultural industry and targeting relief for Culebra and Vieques, two island-municipalities with limited infrastructure and unreliable transportation. The report also lists a series of suggestions for ways the president can collaborate with Congress, including measures such as canceling some of the island’s debt and boosting health and food stamp programs.

It also recommends that the administration waive a century-old maritime law known as the Jones Act, which requires interstate commerce on water to be conducted by ships built, owned and operated by U.S. citizens and permanent residents. The law, which the report argues drives up costs for the island’s residents, could be suspended for two years, while the task force studies its effects.

The Jones Act came into the spotlight after Hurricane Maria in September 2017, when Trump paused the policy for a short time to facilitate the arrival of aid.

Rodriguez acknowledged even a temporary removal of the Jones Act could be politically difficult. But she said that she’s optimistic. Some of the CAP-issued recommendations — such as modifying or repealing the maritime law and boosting help for Vieques and Culebra — have previously been pushed by San Juan and Washington officials alike.

With a president who has shown an openness to transforming the federal government’s relationship with Puerto Rico and whose party controls Congress, she argued it might be the best opportunity in years to achieve significant reforms.

“I’m not under the impression that we’re going to have some miracle and everything will be able to move in the next couple of years,” Rodriguez said. “But I am very hopeful that there is going to be a concerted effort on many of these issues.”