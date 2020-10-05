Trump says he’ll leave Walter Reed after hospitalization. ‘Don’t be afraid of COVID’

President Donald Trump says he will be returning to the White House on Monday from a military hospital where he has been treated for COVID-19.

“Feeling really good!” Trump wrote on Twitter, saying he would depart the hospital at 6:30 p.m. Monday. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

More than 35 million cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed worldwide with more than 1 million deaths as of Oct. 4, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 7.4 million confirmed cases with nearly 210,000 deaths.

Presidential physician Dr. Sean Conley said at a briefing Monday that Trump “may not be entirely out of the woods yet” but his medical condition supported his return to the White House. Trump will continue to receive remdesivir and steroids at the White House.

The president was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with COVID-19 on Friday.

On Sunday, Conley said Trump’s medical condition had improved and doctors hoped he could return to the White House as early as Monday.

The White House has a fully staffed 24-hour medical unit to care for the president, vice president and their families. It also can provide emergency care if needed.

Earlier Monday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a decision on discharging Trump from the hospital would be made later in the day, Fox News reported.

Meadows said he was “optimistic” Trump would return to the White House and said the president was eager to resume his regular working schedule.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-N.C., wrote Monday on Twitter that Trump “sounds terrific” on the phone and was ready to get back to work.

Trump was flown to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday evening, about 17½ hours after he announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president’s blood oxygen level dropped twice in two days, he has received supplemental oxygen at least once and he is being treated with steroids, his doctors said for the first time Sunday. In addition, Trump has received two experimental drug therapies during his illness, including one that takes five days to complete.

On Sunday evening, Trump left the hospital briefly in a presidential motorcade to wave at supporters gathered outside. White House officials said Trump’s doctors approved the quick motorcade trip, but other physicians said they found it irresponsible and dangerous.

After posting a handful of videos and messages on Twitter over the weekend, Trump posted a flurry of tweets Monday morning urging supporters to vote for him.

The news Monday on the president’s health comes on the heels of a weekend of confusing reports on Trump’s medical condition from Conley and his medical team.

Conley said Sunday he had withheld information about Trump’s blood oxygen levels the day before because he was “trying to reflect the upbeat attitude” of the president and his team.

But his Sunday briefing also raised more questions.

Asked if Trump had also required additional oxygen Saturday, Conley said he would have to check with the president’s nursing staff. And he again declined to provide details about Trump’s condition, including whether lung scans show signs of pneumonia or other complications.

Confusion has surrounded the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis. His administration has said Trump tested positive Thursday night. But Conley said Saturday morning the president was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” meaning he would have tested positive Wednesday.

Conley later clarified his statement, reiterating the president tested positive Thursday.

Among those in Trump’s inner circle who have tested positive for COVID-19 are first lady Melania Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, aide Hope Hicks, personal assistant Nicholas Luna, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, adviser Chris Christie and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. GOP Sens. Thom Tillis, Ron Johnson and Mike Lee have all tested positive as well.

At least two White House press aides, along with other mid-level staffers and members of the White House press corps, have reportedly also tested positive for COVID-19.