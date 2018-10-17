Trump takes aim at Cuba, holds Havana responsible for Venezuelan crisis

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. A sound of sudden, loud and unexpected laughter was directed at Trump as he addressed global leaders at the United Nations, and it was witnessed by an audience of tens of millions viewing immediate clips online of a humiliating moment for Donald Trump. The laughter followed Trump’s boasts that “in less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” Richard Drew, File AP Photo