CDC joins investigation into ‘sonic attacks’ in Cuba and China

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, tourists ride in classic American convertible cars past the United States embassy, right, in Havana, Cuba. Cuba on Oct. 26 presented its most detailed defense to date against U.S. accusations that American diplomats in Havana were subjected to mysterious sonic attacks that left them with a variety of ailments including headaches, hearing problems and concussions. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo