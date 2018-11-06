Schrier leads Rossi in 8th District, most expensive U.S. House race in state history

Democrat Kim Schrier was leading the GOP’s Dino Rossi in initial returns Tuesday to fill Washington’s open 8th Congressional District seat, a top target for Democrats in their successful bid to retake the U.S. House.

Schrier, a pediatrician from Sammamish who is making her first run for office, was leading 53 to 47 percent over Rossi, a veteran Republican politician with better name recognition than his opponent. Those percentages were based on 196,314 votes counted, and are likely to change by Wednesday afternoon, when more mail-in ballots are expected to be tallied.

Late Tuesday, the Schrier campaign seemed confident their candidate would be declared the victor, and become the first woman doctor in Congress. “Closing a six-point gap will be an uphill battle for the Rossi campaign. Schrier holds a significant lead in King County, the largest county in the 8th District,” the campaign said in a statement.

Voters in the 8th District have elected Republicans to the House for decades, but during the last seven presidential elections, a majority voted for Democrats, including Hillary Clinton two years ago. The district straddles two sides of the Cascades, from the growing suburbs of eastern King and Pierce counties to more rural areas in Chelan and Kittitas counties.

When U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, a popular former King County sheriff, decided not to run for re-election last year, it opened the door for a high-stakes contest pitting a Democratic nominee against the Reichert-backed Rossi.

The 8th suddenly became one of the most high-profile House contests and a priority for both parties. Weeks before the polls closed, it became the most expensive House race in Washington history, as outside groups spent nearly $19 million in attack advertising and other independent expenditures, with the Schrier and Rossi campaigns spending another $9 million.

Like many Democrats in this year’s midterm elections, Schrier focused her campaign on health insurance and protecting the Affordable Care Act, with its protections for patients with pre-existing conditions. Rossi ran on his experience as a state lawmaker, seeking to cast himself as a Republican who could “work across the aisle” in Congress.





The 8th Congressional District Google Maps

In 2016, more than 215,000 voters cast ballots in the 8th District race. Turnout this year is certain to be higher, due to extensive get-out-the-vote efforts.

Carl Schwartz, a retired Boeing worker from Sammamish, spent the last several weeks walking door to door in support of Schrier, who is vying to be the first woman doctor in Congress. He thinks the race could be decided by voters in Auburn, a blue-collar suburb with a large concentration of what Schwartz called “Reagan Democrats,” who tended to vote for Reichert.

“I told Kim (Schrier) you have to concentrate there and convince those people that you are behind their best interests,” said Schwartz.