Harris urges fighting ‘NRA-backed’ Denham. But his rival isn’t stressing gun control

California Sen. Kamala Harris is tapping into her deep fundraising pockets to try to oust vulnerable Republicans supported by the National Rifle Association, including her fellow Californian Rep. Jeff Denham.
But Denham’s opponent, Democrat Josh Harder, has steered away from talking about gun control in his campaign.
“I’m about to ask you to help Senator Chris Murphy and I do something big today — raise more than one million dollars for candidates who will fight to change our broken gun laws,” Harris said in a campaign email sent Wednesday afternoon.
Harder’s ads and public statements mostly focus on economic issues, health care and immigration. His campaign website lists reducing gun violence as the ninth of 12 priorities on the page, and lists first that the rights of “responsible gun owners to be able to hunt and protect their home” needs to be respected.
“I don’t want to change anything for gun owners here in the Central Valley, but take our reforms and institute them nationwide,” the campaign website says.
Denham has supported looser gun regulations. He has co-sponsored a bill that would allow those licensed to carry a concealed firearm in one state to carry concealed in any state and another bill loosening restrictions on interstate gun purchases.
The NRA Political Victory Fund publicly endorsed Denham in his 2016 race and its website indicated they also endorse him for 2018 and give him an “A” rating. The Brady Campaign, a group advocating for more gun regulation, has endorsed Harder.
Campaigns for Denham and Harder did not immediately return a request for comment.
Harris, who has been seriously considering a presidential run in 2020, has raised more than $5 million for Democratic candidates in 2018, according to office spokeswoman Lily Adams. In a single email last week, she reportedly raised more than $400,000 for vulnerable Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, after Heitkamp announced she would vote against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Other House members on Murphy and Harris’ list were Mike Levin, competing for the seat of retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California; Jacky Rosen, challenging Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada; Susan Wild, in the race for a redistricted Pennsylvania House seat without an incumbent; Lizzie Fletcher, challenging Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas; Jennifer Wexton, challenging Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Virginia; Jason Crow, challenging Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colorado; and Collin Allred, challenging Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas.
