Top Democrats ahead of Trump in deep red Texas, poll finds

Texas voters prefer a Democratic candidate over President Donald Trump, according to a new Univision News-University of Houston poll released Tuesday.

If a Democratic presidential candidate wins Texas next year, it would be the first time since 1976, when Jimmy Carter ran for his first White House term, that a party nominee triumphed in the state.

Ten Democratic presidential candidates will debate in Houston Thursday.

The poll, conducted between August 30 and September 6, found 42 percent of Texans planning to vote for Trump and 47 percent of all Texans planning to vote for a Democratic presidential candidate.

Trump beat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton 52-43 percent in 2016.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, held the biggest lead over Trump in the poll, 48-42 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden topped Trump, 48-43 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts led Trump 44-42 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris of California was ahead 45-44 percent.

Texas’ Democratic primary is scheduled for March 3..

In the Texas U.S. Senate race, Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, held an advantage of one percentage point among Texas voters over any Democratic candidate. Forty-one percent of Texas voters said they planned to vote for Cornyn and 40 percent said they would vote for a Democratic candidate.

Texas Latino voters prefer any Democratic Senate candidate over Cornyn. Twenty-two percent of Latino voters said they would vote for Cornyn, while 58 percent said they would vote for a Democratic candidate.

Overall, 38 percent of all Texans had a very favorable or somewhat favorable impression of Cornyn, and 24 percent who held an unfavorable impression of him.

Election analysts are watching the reactions of Latino voters in Texas with a critical eye ahead of the 2020 election, and some believe Latino voters can make a crucial difference in the election’s outcome.

Twenty-eight percent of eligible Texas voters are Hispanic, according to the Pew Research Center, and the number of Texas Latinos who actually vote has been rising.