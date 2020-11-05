Betting odds now give Biden edge in Georgia, Trump in NC — how about other key states?

New betting odds in the election show President Donald Trump’s chances are dwindling.

Odds as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday give Democratic nominee Joe Biden an 84.1% chance to win the presidency, according to Action Network. Trump’s odds sit at +500, meaning a $100 bet on Trump would pay out $600 total if he wins against the odds.

Trump was a 70.8% favorite at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the odds have fallen ever since, Action Network said. At one point late Wednesday night, bookmakers gave him just a 10% chance to win.

“Markets have since seemed to stabilize a bit, with Biden going back to 1/7 and Trump improving to 5/1,” US-Bookies.com said in a news release Thursday morning. “However, Biden’s outlook for remaining battleground states looks promising.”

Where the battleground states stand

Biden is now the betting favorite to win Georgia with 4/7 odds. His implied odds have nearly doubled in the state since Wednesday, from 33% to 64%, according to US-Bookies.com.

Trump is favored to win North Carolina with 1/5 odds, but Biden is the favorite in other key battleground states — Nevada (2/9) and Pennsylvania (2/9), according to US-Bookies. In Arizona, which has been called in Biden’s favor from the Associated Press and Fox News, the former vice president has 1/3 odds to win.

Australian oddsmakers SportsBet has already called the race, paying back people who placed bets on Biden, OddsChecker.com reported.

“Whether Donald Trump wins or loses from here — and it’s looking increasingly like the latter — the competitiveness of the race deep into Election Night and the following days is a vindication of sorts for the betting markets, who for months have suggested that the election was closer than the majority of polls and forecasting models,” OddsChecker PR manager Pete Watt said.

Biden has 264 electoral votes as of noon Thursday, according to race projections by the Associated Press, and needs just one more battleground state to win the presidency.

