State officials ask voters to ignore robocalls that say stay home on Election Day

Officials in at least four states are telling voters to ignore robocalls encouraging them to stay home on Election Day.

State and local officials in Kansas, Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska, all of which have competitive races this election cycle, publicly warned their constituents about complaints they have received about the calls throughout the day.

“We are receiving reports of robocalls telling voters to stay home,” the Kansas secretary of state’s office posted on Twitter. “Disregard these calls. If you have not already voted, today is the day! Polls in Kansas close at 7:00 p.m. local time.”

The Washington Post first reported that Michigan voters were receiving the calls this morning. “Time to stay home,” the robocall says. “Stay safe and stay home.”

In Nebraska, the secretary of state’s office also said it had received reports of the anonymous calls.

“Our polling places across the state are open. Our voters and our poll workers will be kept safe. Elections matter and your vote counts,” the Nebraska official’s office posted on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the Nebraska office told the Los Angeles Times that voters in other states, including North Carolina, had received the calls, and that the FBI was investigating.

Updates on election security:

— Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Tuesday that the U.S. government has “no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the actual votes cast in this election.”

— Kentucky’s secretary of state said that his office had received 76 complaints since the polls opened this morning on its election fraud hotline.

— A lawsuit was filed in federal court accusing police in North Carolina of voter intimidation, after pepper spray was used on attendees at a get-out-the-vote rally.

— Republicans in Pennsylvania filed a federal lawsuit early in the morning to prevent Montgomery County from allowing voters who submitted ballots incorrectly to correct their mistakes.