Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 1: Where Trump stands one year out from the 2020 election

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Miss., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. AP Photo

On the inaugural episode of the new and improved Beyond the Bubble podcast, Kristin, Alex and Adam discuss where President Donald Trump’s campaign stands one year out from the general election, whether Joe Biden is still the Democratic frontrunner and if any of his low-polling primary rivals can break through before Iowa votes.

The hosts also suggested three local political reporters to follow this election season:

-- Wisconsin: Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (@WisVoter)

-- Pennsylvania: Laura Olson, Allentown Morning Call (@lauraolson)

-- North Carolina: Jim Morrill, Charlotte Observer (@jimmorrill)

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler.






