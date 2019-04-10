Kamala Harris’ teacher pay proposal gets its first testing ground: South Carolina

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris returns to Columbia U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris gave brief remarks during the 37th Annual Pink Ice Gala in the Catney Building of the South Carolina State Fairgrounds Friday Jan. 25, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris gave brief remarks during the 37th Annual Pink Ice Gala in the Catney Building of the South Carolina State Fairgrounds Friday Jan. 25, 2019, in Columbia, SC.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris wants to show her presidential pitch is resonating in South Carolina, and a freshman state legislator from that critical early presidential primary state wants to help her make her case.





On Wednesday, freshman state Rep. JA Moore, D-Berkeley, will introduce a bill that puts the substance of Harris’ recently announced education platform into legislation.

The bill has almost zero chance of passing. A GOP-controlled state legislature will have little interest in advancing a Democratic presidential hopeful’s agenda, especially as its Wednesday deadline for moving bills from one chamber to the other nears.

However, the legislation does show the candidate’s efforts to find allies in the state, which hosts an important early contest in the Democratic nominating process.

Harris has said that if she’s elected president, she’ll call for enactment of a law that raises teacher salaries in the United States by an average of 23%. Under her plan, the federal government would start off by giving each state the first 10% of funding needed to close the teacher pay gap, then encourage states to close the remainder of the gap by investing $3 for every $1 states contribute toward meeting that goal.

Moore’s bill, called “Teachers First,” would adopt this model by requiring South Carolina to make the necessary investments to fully close the teacher pay gap. With this bill, South Carolina teachers would see a salary increase of 19% within four years.

This is the first time a lawmaker has sought to formalize Harris’ plan and apply it to his or her state. Harris, a California Democrat, has not introduced a legislative version of this blueprint on Capitol Hill.





“The decision to file the bill wasn’t my decision,” Moore told The State in an interview on Tuesday. “It was the needs of the teachers here in South Carolina. We have an epidemic in South Carolina with an exodus of teachers. My mom’s been in education for 40 years, and she’s worked in five different counties. I know first-hand the hard work that teachers do.”

Despite facing tough odds for advancing the bill, Moore, a Harris campaign co-chairman, said he wanted to “be bold” by putting the legislation forward at this time.





“It’s exciting for me to be able to partner with Sen. Harris on closing this gap for teachers,” he said. “We have to do it and we have to do it now.”

A spokeswoman for the Harris campaign told The State on Tuesday it was Moore’s idea to introduce legislation “that would complement the federal proposal.





“The campaign was excited that Harris’ plan was helping to inspire action at the local level, especially in a state where teacher pay has led to dire consequences for too many students,” the spokeswoman added.

Moore described the legislation’s origins as “a collaborative effort.”

When Harris first announced her sweeping proposal to raise teacher pay, her campaign put together a fact sheet describing how the new policy platform would play out in South Carolina, which is undergoing its own attempt at overhauling the state’s antiquated schools system. However, it appears that sweeping effort will fall short this year.

The decision to compile education talking points specific to South Carolina was just the latest example of Harris’ aggressive courtship of S.C. voters.





She began her campaign by reaching out to grassroots activist groups in the state. SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis, who was one of the first advocates to meet with the Harris team, will be joining Moore at a Wednesday press conference to unveil Teachers First.

Harris got involved in a local race, endorsing Democrat Tina Belge for a state Senate seat in a conservative Upstate district. Belge ultimately lost the special election to now state Sen. Dwight Loftis, R-Greenville, a former House representative.

She has also used her political office to promote issues important to South Carolina.

Shortly after two residents of Columbia’s public housing died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Harris partnered with U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., to introduce federal legislation requiring carbon monoxide detectors in all such units everywhere.

And when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said South Carolina child welfare agencies could keep children from being fostered or adopted by same-sex couples, Harris was one of many U.S. senators who signed onto a letter of condemnation — and sent out a press release highlighting her participation in the effort. Incidentally, California is now banning state-sponsored travel to South Carolina because of this policy.

With Moore’s introduction of Teachers First, Harris will further be able to argue that her finger is on the pulse of Democrats in the state.





“I saw the important work that she’s doing on the national level, leading the conversation as far as education and putting our teachers first,” said Moore, who could also get national attention for his promotion of Harris’ proposal. “It’s what I’ve been fighting for since I got here at the General Assembly.”