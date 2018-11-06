Race to the finish: Can Trump hold Washington or will Dems take the House?

The brutally divisive 2018 midterm campaign barrels to a close on Tuesday, offering Americans their first opportunity to pass judgment on Donald Trump’s Washington at a fraught and volatile moment in American history.

Republicans and Democrats are competing for control of both legislative chambers in Congress, though the fight for a majority in the House -- where Democrats need to gain 23 seats to regain power for the first time since 2011 -- is expected to take center stage, while Republicans are favored to hold onto the Senate.

“It’s going to be a very mixed night,” said former Rep. Tom Davis of Virginia, the ex-chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. “I think we’re going to see a realignment election.”

Both parties also are fighting over dozens of key governorships, including in the marquee battlegrounds in Georgia and Florida, as Democrats attempt to recover from the deep down-ballot losses they suffered during former President Obama’s tenure in the White House.

The two sides are even fighting pitched battles over the control of state legislative chambers across the country, in states such as North Carolina and Pennsylvania where the GOP is attempting to retain its robust majorities

Already, early voting indicates that voter turnout will be markedly higher than in recent previous midterm elections, even in red-state battlegrounds such as Texas. The early voting numbers have suggested widespread enthusiasm in both parties. Democrats are encouraged that their historical midterm turnout challenges with constituencies including young voters and Latinos are on track to improve this cycle, while Republicans say their one-time fears about a conservative enthusiasm gap are diminishing.

The high number of unaffiliated and independent voters across the country, however, inject a degree of uncertainty into the campaigns that have GOP operatives on edge in the final moments of the races.

Hours before polls closed, Democrats appeared to be surging in the suburbs, contesting House districts that have long been staunch Republican territory but are in play this cycle because of antipathy toward Trump among affluent, well-educated voters.

But Democrats, learning from their 2016 mistakes, have sought to make their message much broader than simply opposition to the president, leaning hard into promises to protect health care coverage and people with pre-existing conditions.

“Health care clearly is driving the voters, more so than anything else,” said Linda Coleman, the Democratic nominee in North Carolina’s suburban Raleigh-area Second District, which Trump won handily in 2016 but is unexpectedly competitive this cycle.

Yet she acknowledged that Trump plays a key role in defining the environment: “People just go from one issue to the next and nothing lasts long except for whatever the president puts out there,” she said.

If Trump has endangered Republicans deep into traditionally GOP territory on the House side, his ubiquitous presence on the campaign trail has widely been seen as a boon for Republican Senate candidates, who are running on a map much more favorable to their party.

Republicans are attempting to expand their 51-seat majority in the Senate, trying to unseat Democratic incumbents in 10 states Trump won during the 2016 election. In the home stretch of the campaign, those efforts have focused primarily on Democratic senators in deeply red states, including Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Jon Tester of Montana, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Democrats, however, have held out faint hope of gaining the two seats they need for a majority by targeting GOP-held seats in Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee, and even Texas. Democratic Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke in Texas has attracted national attention that helped him shatter fundraising records for a Senate candidate, though many Democrats continue to see his candidacy as a longshot in such a conservative state.

Experts, meanwhile, are warning voters to be on guard against misleading campaign tactics as advocates from both sides enter Election Day on high alert for irregularities at the polls.

Polls will begin to close in Kentucky at 6 P.M. Eastern, and in many other states starting at 7 P.M. California polls close at 11 P.M. in the East. Here is a guide to watching results roll in on Tuesday night.