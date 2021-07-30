Texas senators split on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, see the bipartisan infrastructure bill differently. AP

As the Senate moves forward on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn said he is waiting to be convinced.

Cornyn wants to vote yes on the bill, but he is holding off until he can see the final version and make sure everything is paid for, he tld the Star-Telegram.

He also wants to be sure there is no broadband rate setting, where a government agency would set the price of broadband services.

Earlier in the week, the Senate voted 67-32 to move the bipartisan infrastructure bill along. Both Cruz and Cornyn voted no, while 17 Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting yes. The Senate is expected to approve the bill next week.

While Cornyn waits for more details, Cruz’s vote is unlikely to change.

“If the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill were advanced as an alternative to the massive $3.5 trillion Democrat tax-and-spend bill, then I could see myself quite possibly supporting it as would a significant number of Republicans,” Cruz told the Star-Telegram.

It is unlikely that the bipartisan infrastructure bill eventually becomes law without the Democrats’ larger $3.5 trillion human infrastructure package, as both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are dedicated to getting both passed. Pelosi has previously said that without the $3.5 trillion bill, there will be no bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Democrats’ package would likely expand Medicare, create national paid family leave, pay for free community college and early childhood education, address climate change, and increase care for the elderly.

The bipartisan bill, on the other hand, will focus on physical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and highways.