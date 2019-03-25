As GOP blasts Democrats on Mueller summary, McConnell takes a different approach

White House officials and their allies spent Monday eagerly insisting that President Donald Trump has been vindicated by the summary of the Mueller report. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is offering a more conciliatory tone.

While many GOP leaders tore into Democrats and urged them to stop investigating any Trump relationship with Russia, McConnell said he wanted to know more about possible election interference. And he said nothing about Democrats.

The day after an attorney general’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report said there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, Sen. Thom Tillis Monday demanded Democrats move on after the Mueller report or risk splitting the country.

“Democrats in Congress now have a choice to make,” the North Carolina Republican declared. “Accept the findings of the Mueller report and move on to advancing the business of the American people or instead pander to their fringe base by rejecting the Mueller report and launching politically-motivated and conspiracy-fueled investigations that will further divide our country.”

Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump had sought to obstruct justice. But Attorney General William Barr, who wrote the summary of the findings, said there was not enough evidence to pursue such a charge.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders accused Trump’s opponents of failing “at every single step of the way to defeat this president.” And presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California “ought to resign today.”





McConnell, hardly reluctant to engage in rough-edged partisan battles, was gentler.

He said in a statement that the summary of Mueller’s conclusions “confirm the president’s account that there was no effort by his campaign to conspire or coordinate with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.”





But the Kentucky Republican also noted that “Russia’s ongoing efforts to interfere with our democracy are dangerous and disturbing and and I welcome the Special Counsel’s contributions to our efforts to understand better Russia’s activities in this regard.”

McConnell said he also wanted to see the continuing work of the Senate Intelligence Committee on threats posed by election interference.

Democrats are insisting that the entire Mueller report be released. McConnell had not embraced legislation that would require that, but said in January that he wanted “as much as possible of the Mueller report to be open.”

After the report’s release, he said he looked forward to reviewing “as much information as possible, consistent with the law.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said he asked Barr appear before his committee.

But, Graham told reporters, “I think we need to move on in terms of the deep dive into Trump,” adding, “Have Barr tell us what the report said ... But moving on includes the other stuff.”

Graham also said he would also be asking Barr to appoint a special counsel to determine whether the Obama administration’s Department of Justice unlawfully obtained a warrant to spy on a Trump associate as a way to help bolster 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In addition, Graham said, the counsel could also probe the Obama-era FBI’s handling of an investigation into Clinton’s use of private emails.