Texas senators blame Biden for surge of migrants at border with Mexico

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said Tuesday that the immigration system under President Joe Biden is “easily evaded and imposes no consequences.”

Sen. Ted Cruz had similar sentiments.

“It is reckless. It is dangerous and it is driven by a partisan ideology rather than a willingness to enforce the law and keep Americans safe,” Cruz, a Texas Republican, said.

The two senators plan to lead a Senate delegation to the U.S.-Mexico border later this month.

Cornyn and Cruz are speaking out amid what many deem border crisis.

The U.S. Border Patrol encountered nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, far higher than this time last year. Last month was the 10th consecutive month of increased apprehensions, according to Pew Research Center.

Both senators mentioned the Biden administration’s February resumption of the Obama-era “Catch and Release” policy, which is used along the Texas border with Mexico and ended in 2018 under the Trump administration.

Under “Catch and Release,” undocumented immigrants are released into the United States while they await immigration proceedings.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Biden reinstated “Catch and Release” for three reasons, according to Fox News. The agency cited an increase in migrant traffic, Mexico’s refusal to accept additional families with children under 12 and COVID-19, which has reduced Border Patrol detention and transport capacity.

However, based on a video conference call last week with U.S. Border Patrol Sector chiefs and directors in Texas, Cornyn said he believes “Catch and Release” isn’t enough of a consequence for illegally entering the country.

“The smugglers and the migrants have figured out how to navigate our system in a way to game it and successfully make your way into the United States,” he said.

Cruz called “Catch and Release” “an invitation for unaccompanied children to come to this country.”

Apprehensions of unaccompanied minors rose from 5,694 in January to 9,297 in February while apprehensions of migrants traveling in families more than doubled from 7,064 to 18,945, or 168%, according to Pew Research Center.

When asked about accusations that Republicans don’t have enough compassion when it comes to immigration, Cornyn said that “Illegal immigration is not compassionate.”

“These people were subjected to unspeakable cruelties. Many of them die in the process. Parents turn their children over to criminal organizations that treat them as a commodity,” Cornyn said Tuesday. “You know, they’ll buy them and rent them just if it helps them make money. So I would disagree vehemently that illegal immigration is compassionate.”