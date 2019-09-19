Emily Clyburn — librarian, activist, wife of SC congressman Jim Clyburn — dies at 80

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks to the press at his “World Famous Fish Fry” in Columbia in 2007, with his wife, Emily England Clyburn, standing by. Provided by the office of Jim Clyburn

To those unversed in South Carolina politics and civic life, she was the wife of 58 years to Democrat Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in Congress.

To everyone else, she was known, with great reverence, as Ms. Emily — a driving force behind her husband’s political rise but also a fixture in the community in her own rite.

Emily England Clyburn — who died Thursday morning, at the age of 80 — was a longtime librarian who helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to help students afford college.

She hosted her own luncheon each year in Santee in conjunction with her husband’s annual charity golf weekend. She received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from South Carolina State University, her alma mater, in 2010.

At S.C. State, she will be remembered through the Emily England Clyburn Honors Scholarship Fund and the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Pedestrian Bridge.

She helped raise three daughters who are now also fixtures of their community -- a former commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, a career educator currently at the University of South Carolina and the political director of the state Democratic Party.

And the history of “Jim Clyburn’s World-Famous Fish Fry” fundraiser will recount how she always harangued her husband onto the dance floor.

“When my wife was physically able, she would not allow me to stay in my seat if the Electric Slide was on,” Jim Clyburn, now the U.S. House Majority Whip, recalled earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Emily Clyburn’s legacy has been cemented in the influential role she played in shepherding her husband through some of the biggest moments of his career and serving as a voice of conscience as he navigated personal obstacles.

In 1971, it was Emily Clyburn who gave Jim Clyburn the “jolt” to consider how to build a career in public service.

He had just delivered a rousing speech at a housing and community development conference in Charleston. Her reply, in almost a whisper: “I just wonder when you are going to stop talking about South Carolina’s problems and start doing something about them.”

A year earlier, after Jim Clyburn had spent the night celebrating his clinching the Democratic nomination for a seat in the S.C. Legislature, she’d taped a note to his bathroom mirror: “When you win brag gently. When you lose weep softly.”

The note was still there when he woke up the morning after losing the general election under circumstances almost certainly due to race.

“I felt anger and bitterness … (but) I remembered that note Emily had left on my mirror,” Jim Clyburn wrote in his 2014 memoir, Blessed Experiences. “I walked into that same bathroom; looked up at the mirror where that note was still stuck, and I wept softly.”

When he was preparing to run for Congress in 1992, she held the “veto power” to stop him. He was nervous about telling her about his plans. As it turned out, he recalled, Emily Clyburn had “known all along what I was thinking and doing and had just decided that she was going to make it tough for me.”

In 2016, when Jim Clyburn decided to break his pledge to stay neutral in the South Carolina Democratic primary and endorse Hillary Clinton for president, he cited as among the motivating factors “intensive discussions with my wife.”

‘Emily proved to be right’

In public appearances, Emily Clyburn would appear stoic and reserved. People who knew her described her as a private person.

In 2007, she was chosen for a documentary — produced through the I. DeQuincey Newman Institute for Peace and Social Justice within the University of South Carolina College of Social Work — about 10 “notable” black women from across the state.

At the time, she said she was “a little bit surprised” to have been chosen.

“We do things, work with our husbands and work with family. It’s just something that you do,” she said at the time.

But in defiance of the “woman behind the man” archetype where a wife only gets her due after her husband’s demise, Emily Clyburn was in real-time receiving credit, from her husband, as his closest confidant and sounding board.

She is the reason he has always used billboards during his Congressional campaigns. She was the one who often warned him not to be naive about trusting political adversaries.

He referred to her as “my most severe outside-the-Beltway critic.”

A librarian until her retirement in 1994, Emily Clyburn was also regarded in her marriage as a professional equal.

As Jim Clyburn was working to fulfill his own political ambitions that culminated in his election to Congress in 1992, the coupled moved between Columbia and Charleston several times over the course of a few decades. It was, in large part, to accommodate Emily Clyburn’s job opportunities.

“As a librarian, she intimately understood the power of learning to transform lives, and dedicated decades to ensuring that every child, servicemember, veteran and worker could access a good education that would allow him or her to climb the ladders of opportunity in America,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement Thursday.

Jim Clyburn met Emily England in jail in March of 1960. Both students of S.C. State, they were part of a group that had been arrested for a civil rights demonstration. He was complaining that he was hungry — she offered him a hamburger, but only on the condition they get share it.

He later found out she had been observing him around campus walking with another woman and noted at the time “that the two of us would make a much better couple, and intended to do something about it.

“For the first of countless times over the years to come,” Jim Clyburn wrote in his book, “Emily proved to be right.”

They got married 15 months later.

‘Husband to Ms. Emily’

Emily England Clyburn was born in Moncks Corner, S.C., to the late Peter “PJ” England and Mattie McCants England.

“We had to walk to school while other kids rode the buses, which we paid for with our tax dollars, and threw stuff at us,” she recalled in a short firm from 2017, recorded on the occasion of her designation as a “Woman of Distinction” by the Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands.

She graduated from Berkeley Training High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from S.C. State, followed by a master’s degree in librarianship at the University of South Carolina.

Throughout her career, she established the library program at W.G. Sanders Middle School, then Fairwold Middle School, in Columbia. She was the head librarian at the Charleston Naval Academy and a librarian at Simonton Elementary School and Burke High School, both also in Charleston.

Emily Clyburn also served two separate stints as a librarian at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Columbia, from which she retired in 1994. In his memoir, Jim Clyburn recalled the reverence she had for the veterans community, which included her push for him to join the Veterans Affairs Committee when he won his first election to Congress.

“Her affinity for this committee was deep and personal,” he wrote. “Her only brother, Arthur England, had died while on active duty in the army, and her uncle, her mother’s brother … was serving on the USS Arizona on that fateful day, December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked.”

As a longtime member of the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, Emily Clyburn’s Homecoming Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, following a “celebration of her life and legacy” at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia at 5 pm. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Following her internment at Crescent Hill Memorial Monday, there will be a repast at Trinity Baptist Church in Columbia.

Emily Clyburn is survived by her daughters Mignon Clyburn, Jennifer Reed and Angela Hannibal; and her grandchildren Walter A. Clyburn Reed, Sydney Alexis Reed, Layla Hannibal and Carter James Clyburn Hannibal.

She is also survived by Jim Clyburn — “better known,” said U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana, at this year’s Fish Fry, “as the husband to Ms. Emily.”

