Biden’s job approval rating slips to 50% — the lowest since he took office, poll says

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating dropped to its lowest point since taking office in January, according to a new poll.

In a Gallup survey released Friday, Biden has an approval rating of 50%, down from 56% in June and 57% in April. The poll was conducted July 6-21 with a sample size of 1,007 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The poll found 12% of Republicans, 90% of Democrats and 48% of independents approve of how Biden’s job as president, showing “extreme party polarization,” Gallup researchers wrote.

Biden’s average during his second quarter in office from April 20 to July 19 was 53.3%, which is similar to previous presidents. Donald Trump’s second-quarter average was 38.%, Bill Clinton’s average was 44% and George W. Bush’s average was 55.8%. Barack Obama had an average of 62%, the highest second-quarter average among presidents during the past three decades.

Biden’s drop of 3 percentage points between the first and second quarters of his presidency is similar to that of George W. Bush and Trump, while Obama’s average rating only dropped 1 point. Meanwhile, Clinton’s approval rating slipped 11 points between the first and second quarters in office.

“Biden’s approval rating is showing the first signs of meaningful decline,” Gallup researchers wrote. “If the lower ratings persist, it could indicate his “honeymoon” period is over. Because Republicans have been unlikely to support him from the beginning of his presidency, changes in his approval are likely to come from Democrats’ and independents’ evaluations of him.”

Biden’s lowest rating during his presidency comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking across the U.S., fueled by the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy.

Another recent poll found that Biden’s approval ratings for his pandemic response and economic recovery have dropped, though both are still above 50%.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted July 23-July 24 with a sample of 527 adults found that 63% approve of his response to the pandemic while 53% approve of his handling of economic recovery. Biden’s rating on his pandemic response is 9 percentage points lower compared to the end of March while his rating on economic recovery dropped 7seven points during the same period.

People expressed mixed feelings on the direction of the country, with 45% of respondents saying they feel optimistic about our future while 55% said they were pessimistic.

Respondents were also split on whether Biden is making good on his campaign promises, with 52% saying he is doing an “excellent/good” job and 47% saying he’s doing “not so good/poor.”

The ABC News/Ipsos poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.