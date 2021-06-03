Tucker Carlson slams Fauci as ‘Jesus for people who don’t believe in God’ on Fox News

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out against National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci after thousands of his emails were released. YouTube screengrab

Fox News host Tucker Carlson verbally attacked Anthony Fauci on Wednesday and said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases should be under criminal investigation.

The remarks toward Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, came after BuzzFeed and The Washington Post released thousands of his emails from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emails showed Fauci received a theory in January 2020 that the virus could have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, BuzzFeed reported. The origination of the coronavirus continues to be a topic of discussion.

He also said in February 2020 that he did not recommend the use of face masks to protect against the virus. COVID-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic a month later and Fauci soon became a vocal proponent of mask wearing.

Carlson began his show Wednesday by declaring the “utter fraudulence” of Fauci is obvious.

“We’re Americans, so we assumed the man in charge of protecting the U.S. from COVID must be rational and impressive. We also assumed he must be honest, but we were wrong,” Carlson said. “It soon became clear that Tony Fauci was just another sleazy Federal bureaucrat, deeply political, and often dishonest.”

The host commented on how Fauci is being revered in some parts of the country. In an area of Washington, D.C., he says, there are still signs in neighborhoods that read, “Thank you, Dr. Fauci.”

“What does that tell you? It tells you that Tony Fauci is no longer a scientist, assuming he ever was one,” Carlson said. “Tony Fauci is a figure of religious veneration. He is Jesus for people who don’t believe in God.”

Carlson accused Fauci of perjury for what the scientist wrote in his emails versus what he said under oath before the U.S. Congress. But Fauci said Wednesday in an interview with NewsNation the emails were ripe “to be taken out of context.”

Kristian Andersen, the Scripps researcher who emailed Fauci about the theory of the virus’ origination, also commented after the emails were released, saying his original theory is not the conclusion he later came to.

“As I have said many times, we seriously considered a lab leak a possibility,” Andersen said on Twitter. “However, significant new data, extensive analyses and many discussions led to the conclusion in our paper. What the email shows, is a clear example of the scientific process.”

He linked to a March 2020 study he authored about the origin of COVID-19, which shows he changed his mind about his theory when looking at evidence.