Olympic swimmer’s USA jacket and height help FBI identify him in Capitol riot charge

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller was arrested in the Capitol riot after the FBI used his tall height and USA jacket to identify him, authorities say. Screengrab from FBI.

An Olympic gold medalist seen among the pro-Trump mob storming the U.S. Capitol last week has been charged, authorities say.

Klete Keller, a five-time Olympic swimming medalist, was charged in federal court Wednesday after video footage showed him among rioters in the Capitol rotunda, authorities say. The rioters breached the Capitol as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Keller was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

An FBI agent reviewed video by conservative news outlet Townhall Media that depicted a tall man wearing a dark USA jacket and other footage captured a U.S. Olympic Team patch, according to court documents.

The agent cited an article by swimming news site SwimSwam that stated the man towering above others inside the Capitol could be Keller.

Then the agent compared the video to Keller’s driver’s license from Colorado, which appeared similar and listed him as 6 feet 6 inches tall, according to documents.

Keller won five medals across three Olympics in 2000, 2004 and 2008, according to SwimSwam.