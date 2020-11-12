Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski the latest on president’s team with COVID-19

Corey Lewandowski, a top campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, is the latest on the president’s team to test positive for the coronavirus, reports say.

Lewandowski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday as he contributes to Trump’s effort to file lawsuits to reelect the president, despite major media outlets declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner, The New York Times, ABC and NBC reported Thursday.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Lewandowski says he suspects he contracted the virus in Philadelphia, as the campaign is seeking to contest election results in Pennsylvania, after The Associated Press called the state for Biden.

Lewandowski is the newest person in the president’s inner circle to test positive.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19 a day after an election night party in the White House, The Associated Press reported. Ben Carson, the Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, tested positive Monday.

Impact2020 newsletter Get a daily rundown of 2020 election news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

David Bossie, the Trump campaign adviser leading the lawsuit effort, also tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Lewandowski, a political strategist and founder of Lewandowski Strategic Advisors, served as Trump’s campaign manager for part of his 2016 presidential race. He later worked as a CNN political commentator.