Trump says he may post ‘biased’ ’60 Minutes’ interview early — and slams Lesley Stahl

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted he was considering posting his interview with “60 Minutes” — which he called “FAKE and BIASED” — ahead of its scheduled airtime.

The interview with Lesley Stahl was recorded Tuesday at the White House and set to air Sunday, CBS News reports.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME,” the president tweeted Tuesday evening. “This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about...”

He later posted a video of Stahl not wearing a mask in the White House, which he wrote was taken after the interview.

“Much more to come,” he tweeted.

CBS News reports Stahl wore a mask when she came in the White House and when she greeted Trump before removing it for the socially-distanced interview.

Sources told multiple outlets — CNN, The New York Times and NBC News — that the president cut the interview short, walking out after about 45 minutes.

Jason Miller, Trump campaign adviser, disputed that on Twitter.

“Very fake news,” Miller wrote. “No drama, interview was not ended abruptly and we have the receipts from the interview — all of them! Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?”

The president brought up the interview during a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

“You have to watch what we do to ‘60 Minutes,’ you’ll get such a kick out of it,” he said to the crowd. “You’re gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not gonna be happy.”

McClatchy News reached out to “60 Minutes” on Wednesday morning, but the show declined to comment on the record about Trump’s Twitter posts regarding the interview with Stahl.