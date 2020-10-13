Romney condemns ‘rabid attacks’ from both Trump and Democrats as election draws near

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah condemned the current political atmosphere less than a month before Election Day, calling it “vile” and “hate-filled.”

Romney released a statement on Twitter Tuesday, saying politics “has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy. “

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who lost to then-President Barack Obama, also decried President Donald Trump’s remarks about Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, also a Democrat.

Trump called Harris “this monster” after her debate with Vice President Mike Pence. Trump slammed Whitmer after a foiled kidnapping against her was revealed, writing on Twitter that she “has done a terrible job.”

“The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate ‘a monster:’ He repeatedly labels the Speaker of the House ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her,” Romney continued.

Trump has called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy” and tweeted “Where are all the arrests?” directed at Attorney General William Barr, bolstering his supporters’ unfounded claims that Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton should be imprisoned.

Romney also criticized Democrats, including Pelosi for ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Romney has diverged from the Republican party and Trump in the past, calling the then-Republican presidential nominee a “phony” and a “fraud” in the run-up to the 2016 election. He voted this year to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment, the first senator to ever vote against his party’s president during an impeachment trial.