Second presidential debate to be virtual, officials say. Trump says he won’t do it

The second presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15 will be held virtually, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will participate in the town hall “from separate remote locations.” Participants and the moderator will be located in Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida, according to a statement.

The decision comes as Trump and others in the White House have tested positive for COVID-19.

The president said on Fox Business shortly after that he’s “not gonna do a virtual debate.”

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate, that’s not what debating’s all about,” he said, according to videos posted on Twitter. “You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous, and then they cut you off whenever you want.”

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also tested positive for coronavirus, said in a statement the campaign will hold a rally instead.

“President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration,” he said. “The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”

The president’s health has been largely kept under wraps since he tested positive for the virus, with his doctors and others refusing to answer many questions about his condition — including when his last negative test was, which could provide insights into how far along he is in his illness.

Biden will participate in the virtual debate and “looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership,” Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director, told reporters following the announcement.

Biden previously said there shouldn’t be a debate if Trump is still infected with COVID-19 and that he would listen to medical experts on whether participating was safe.

“Well, I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn’t have a debate,” he told reporters Tuesday, according to CNN. “I think we’re gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it’s a very serious problem.”

Candidates are not required to participate in debates, according to the CPD.

The Trump campaign called the decision to hold the debate virtually “pathetic,” saying Trump “won the first debate” and that the CPD is rushing “to Joe Biden’s defense.”

Polling after the first presidential debate, however, found most Americans thought Biden came out on top, McClatchy News previously reported.

The CPD also promised changes after the first debate, which was filled with interruptions, falsehoods and violations of the rules agreed to by both campaigns.

The president rejected the idea of changing the rules for future debates.