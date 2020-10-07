Food banks across US remove Trump letter from meal boxes, calling it ‘outrageous’

Food banks across the United States are intercepting and removing a signed letter from President Donald Trump included in federal food aid.

In the letters, in English and Spanish on a White House letterhead, Trump gives himself credit for providing the enclosed food, Politico reported.

The letter also encourages people to wash their hands and promises “our Nation will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before,” according to the publication.

They are included in U.S. Department of Agriculture coronavirus food aid to be distributed to hungry families from local food banks. But charities from Boston to San Francisco are pulling the letters out before delivering the food, despite USDA orders to the contrary.

Joel Berg, chief executive of Hunger Free America, a nationwide anti-hunger nonprofit organization, called the letters “absolutely outrageous,” The Washington Post reported.

“It essentially blackmails nonpartisan food charities into aiding Trump’s reelection campaign by threatening more Americans to go hungry if these food boxes are not distributed,” Berg said, according to the publication. “This move by the Trump Administration is illegal and immoral.”

In Hayward, California, city officials apologized after some food boxes were inadvertently distributed before the letter from Trump was discovered, KGO reported.

“It’s wholly inappropriate and a potential violation of law for public officials to use public resources for political purposes and to attempt to influence the outcome of an election,” said Chuck Finnie, city public information officer, according to the publication.

The Greater Boston Food Bank also is removing Trump’s letter from boxes it distributes to its partners, The Washington Post reported.

“We do not endorse any presidential candidate and have no connection to the letter and the inclusion of the letter in these boxes.” said Catherine Drennan, director of communications and public affairs at the food bank, according to the publication.

“In my 30 years of doing this work, I’ve never seen something this egregious,” said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, Politico reports.

The San Diego Unified School District is removing the letters because they contain “misleading” information about the need for face masks, KNSD reported.

“Science is clear: wearing a mask works to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Superintendent Cindy Marten, according to the station. “Masks are required in California and on every San Diego Unified school campus. It is not optional, as the President wrote in his letter.”

Some food banks, however, are choosing not to remove the letters.

Dennis McManus, government affairs director for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, said the nonprofit agency opted to take no action on the letters to protect its tax-exempt status, WESA reported.

At the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, organizers feared unpacking boxes to remove the letters would take too long, WINK reported.

“The last thing we want to do is have a bunch of food expire simply because we’re trying to remove a letter from the president,” said Barbara Evans, according to the station.

Food banks are already coping with a 60% rise in need since the coronavirus pandemic began, said Kate Leone, chief government relations officer at Feeding America, The Washington Post reported. Leone said anything that distracts from that mission makes it harder.

“This is supposed to be about helping hungry people,” said Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, who chairs a panel overseeing nutrition on the House Agriculture Committee, Politico reported. “It is one of the worst things I’ve seen in a long time.”