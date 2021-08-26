Pfizer enters partnership to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines for Latin America

Pfizer and BioNTech are partnering with a Brazilian biopharmaceutical company to begin producing doses of their COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for distribution within Latin America, significantly boosting vaccine access in a region that has struggled to secure supply, the company said Thursday.

The partnership with Eurofarma Laboratórios SA could produce over 100 million doses each year for use across the region once they are “at full operational capacity,” a Pfizer spokesperson said.

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, officially named Comirnaty, was the first to receive full use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week.

Transferring the technology and expertise behind the vaccine’s manufacture, as well as the installation of equipment to Eurofarma’s facility in São Paulo will begin immediately, and “the manufacturing of finished doses will commence in 2022,” Pfizer said in a press release.

“Our new collaboration with Eurofarma expands our global supply chain network to another region — helping us continue to provide fair and equitable access to our COVID-19 vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. “We will continue to explore and pursue opportunities such as this to help ensure that vaccines are available to all who are in need.”

“At such a difficult time as this one, being able to share this news fills us with pride and hope,” Eurofarma’s president, Maurízio Billi, said. “We are making available our best resources in terms of industrial capacity, technology and quality to this project.”

The new manufacturing plans come as the region continues to struggle to secure vaccine doses.

Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said that the region is still short of the doses needed to stem the flow of the pandemic.

“Vaccine inequity remains the Achilles’ heel of our response,” Etienne told reporters on Wednesday.

“A handful of companies produce all the world’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines,” Etienne said. “Many of them are letting price and country of origin, not need, determine how doses are rolled out, so much of today’s vaccine supply remains in the hands of wealthy nations around the world.”

