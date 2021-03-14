When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? IRS’s ‘Get My Payment’ tool is now live

A stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. AP

The Internal Revenue Service’s “Get My Payment” tool to track your $1,400 stimulus check is now live.

A third round of stimulus payments — this time of up to $1,400 — was included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said some Americans could start seeing the payments hit their bank accounts this weekend. Payments will continue rolling out over the next several weeks.

The “Get My Payment” tool, which was updated Saturday, allows users to track the status of their payment. It can be found here on the IRS website

After clicking “get my payment” users will be prompted to enter their social security number, birth date and address.

If the payment status is available, the tool will then display one of two messages: that the payment has been processed along with a payment date or that the payment has not yet been processed.

Otherwise, it will display a “payment status not available” message — meaning the IRS hasn’t yet processed the payment or the user is not eligible for the payment — or a “need more information” message meaning the “payment was returned to the IRS because the Postal Service was unable to deliver it.”

People who get the “need more information” message can use the tool to provide bank account information.

Individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 are eligible for the full $1,400 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent. The payments will phase out after that, capping at individuals making $80,000 and couples making $160,000.

Anyone with a valid social security number, green card or H-1B and H-2A work visa is eligible for the payment.

The up to $1,400 payments mark the third round of direct payments sent to Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The CARES Act, passed in March 2020, sent most Americans up to $1,200 and the $900 billion relief package passed in December included $600 payments.

After December’s stimulus package passed, the IRS began sending checks out three days later. But CNN reported it’s possible this round of checks could take a little longer to roll out because they coincide with tax-filing season.

The first payments will be sent through direct deposit and additional payments, either through direct deposit or mail, will be sent in the coming weeks, the IRS says. Those whose bank account information the IRS already has will likely get their payments sooner while those receiving the payments through a pre-paid debit card or check through the mail will have to wait a little longer.

“We’re doing everything in our power to expedite the payments and not delay them, which is why the president’s name will not appear on the memo line of this round of stimulus checks,” Psaki said, McClatchy News previously reported.