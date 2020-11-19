What has Biden said about a second coronavirus stimulus package? Here’s what we know

President-elect Joe Biden is hopeful that Congress can pass coronavirus relief legislation once President Donald Trump leaves office.

“Hopefully, when he’s gone, they’ll be more willing to do what they know should be done, has to be done, in order to save the communities they live in,” Biden said Wednesday during a virtual discussion with front-line workers, The Associated Press reported. He suggested that Republicans have resisted passing legislation “because of their fear of retribution from the president.”

Biden said he supports legislation similar to the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill passed by House Democrats on May 15 which received a vote in the Senate, according to CNBC. A $2.2 trillion updated version of the aid package was unveiled in September.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans introduced their version of a $1 trillion second stimulus package, called the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act, in August.

Democrats, Republicans and the White House have tried but failed to negotiate a follow-up package to the CARES Act, which went into law in March and provided most Americans with $1,200 relief checks during the coronavirus pandemic, along with an additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits.

Impact2020 newsletter Get a daily rundown of 2020 election news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After talks between lawmakers hit another impasse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a letter this week, asking him to “join us at the negotiating table,” The Hill reported.

“We write to request that you join us at the negotiating table this week so that we can work towards a bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 relief agreement to crush the virus and save American lives,” Schumer and Pelosi wrote in the letter.

McConnell said Tuesday that Biden supports a ”$2.5 trillion or nothing” relief bill, adding that he and his fellow Republicans are more open to legislation valued at $500 billion, “narrowly targeted at schools, at health care providers, at PPP, and of course liability reform,” CNBC reported.

Biden urged Congress on Monday to pass another relief package, saying that it needs to be “done quickly.”

“For millions of Americans who’ve lost hours and wages, or have lost jobs, we can deliver immediate relief, and it need be done quickly,” Biden said, according to The New York Times. “Congress should come together and pass a Covid relief package.”

National Coverage. Local Perspectives. Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel. STAY INFORMED

His remarks came after Trump called on Congress to pass a “big and focused” bill.

“Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill. Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!” Trump tweeted on Nov. 14.