Here are President Donald Trump’s first words to America since positive COVID-19 test

President Donald Trump addressed the U.S. in a brief video before he was taken to a hospital Friday night for COVID-19 treatment.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said in the video on Twitter. “I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

Trump said First Lady Melania Trump, who also was diagnosed with COVID-19, was “doing very well.”

“So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you,” Trump said.

Trump will stay at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland for “for the next few days,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday evening.

He began taking treatments at the direction of his doctors, according to a memo from the White House physician released by the press office.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
