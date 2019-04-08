Latest News

Here’s how SC is preparing to honor Fritz Hollings

Former U.S. Sen. Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings has died

Former U.S. Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at age 97. This video shows Hollings with John F. Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Andy Griffin, Jim Clyburn and others. He was a World War II veteran, governor and U.S. Senator. By
Up Next
Former U.S. Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at age 97. This video shows Hollings with John F. Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Andy Griffin, Jim Clyburn and others. He was a World War II veteran, governor and U.S. Senator. By
WASHINGTON

South Carolinians will have opportunities to commemorate the life of the late-U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings over the weekend and into next week, in Charleston and Columbia.

While speakers are still being confirmed for Hollings’ funeral on Tuesday, April 16, at the Citadel’s Summerall Chapel, there are reports that eulogies will be delivered by former Vice President Joe Biden, Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

On Monday, April 15, Hollings’ body will lie in repose at the Statehouse between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation in Charleston will host a visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Hollings, a Democrat, died this past Saturday morning at the age of 97 at his home in Isle of Palms, S.C. He served in the U.S Senate from 1966 to 2004, during which time he wielded powerful committee assignments and was unafraid to pull strings in Washington to deliver money and resources to South Carolina. 

Earlier in his career, Hollings was a State Rep, lieutenant governor and governor.

Emma Dumain

Emma Dumain works out of the McClatchy Washington bureau, where she reports on the South Carolina congressional delegation for The State, The Herald, The Sun News, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She was previously the Washington correspondent for the Charleston, South Carolina Post and Courier. Dumain also covered Congress for Roll Call and Congressional Quarterly.
  Comments  

Read Next

This mayor could be SC’s ‘most coveted endorsement’ for 2020 Dems

Elections

This mayor could be SC’s ‘most coveted endorsement’ for 2020 Dems

Citing his state and national influence, Democratic candidates for president in 2020 are actively courting South Carolina’s Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin for his endorsement.

KEEP READING
MORE LATEST NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Subscriptions
Advertising
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service