Here’s how SC is preparing to honor Fritz Hollings

Former U.S. Sen. Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings has died Former U.S. Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at age 97. This video shows Hollings with John F. Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Andy Griffin, Jim Clyburn and others. He was a World War II veteran, governor and U.S. Senator. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former U.S. Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at age 97. This video shows Hollings with John F. Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Andy Griffin, Jim Clyburn and others. He was a World War II veteran, governor and U.S. Senator.

South Carolinians will have opportunities to commemorate the life of the late-U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings over the weekend and into next week, in Charleston and Columbia.

While speakers are still being confirmed for Hollings’ funeral on Tuesday, April 16, at the Citadel’s Summerall Chapel, there are reports that eulogies will be delivered by former Vice President Joe Biden, Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

On Monday, April 15, Hollings’ body will lie in repose at the Statehouse between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation in Charleston will host a visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Hollings, a Democrat, died this past Saturday morning at the age of 97 at his home in Isle of Palms, S.C. He served in the U.S Senate from 1966 to 2004, during which time he wielded powerful committee assignments and was unafraid to pull strings in Washington to deliver money and resources to South Carolina.

Earlier in his career, Hollings was a State Rep, lieutenant governor and governor.