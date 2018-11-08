With more votes tallied, Carolyn Long concedes House race to Jaime Herrera Beutler

Democrat Carolyn Long conceded the race for southwestern Washington’s seat in the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening, giving Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler a fifth term in Congress.
“I had a good conversation with Carolyn when she conceded this race tonight, and I told her that I have a lot of respect for the vigorous campaign she ran and that she was a worthy opponent in this election,” Herrera Beutler said in a statement. “I’m so honored to have once again earned the trust of southwest Washington residents who have selected me to serve them in Congress for another term.”
Long gave Herrera Beutler a tougher-than-expected fight for Washington’s Third Congressional District seat and drastically out-fundraised her in October, prompting outside groups on both sides to pour money into the race. But early returns on Election Day signaled she’d have an uphill battle.
The incumbent led 52.2 percent to 47.8 percent when the first round of results were tallied Tuesday night, beating Long in the district’s rural counties but trailing in the more populated Clark County.
After updated results Wednesday afternoon added slightly to Herrera Beutler’s lead, Long conceded.
“What we’ve built on this campaign is greater than one person – it’s a movement of folks from all over southwest Washington that cannot and will not end with this election,” said Long, a political science professor at Washington State University, Vancouver. “We ran a civil campaign that I can look back on with pride knowing that we stayed focused on the issues that matter to people in my district.”
