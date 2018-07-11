Trump reportedly will visit Missouri again to help Hawley raise money for Senate race

President Donald Trump will visit Missouri again to raise money for Attorney General Josh Hawley, the GOP's top recruit to beat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, according to an invitation posted on the the Cass County GOP's website.
The invitation suggests contributions of $10,000 to $25,000 for a photo with the president and attendance at a luncheon July 24 in Kansas City.
Tickets for the luncheon alone go for $2,000 per couple or $1,000 per person. The money will go to the Hawley Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for Hawley's campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
The Hawley campaign deferred questions to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The invitation does not show an exact location or time.
Trump previously hosted a fundraiser for Hawley in March in St. Louis. That event pulled in $181,184 for Hawley’s campaign through the Hawley WIN Fund, another joint fundraising committee.
The Hawley WIN committee reported that 72 donors contributed a total of $1.07 million in the days leading up to the fundraiser or shortly after.
Hawley, the GOP's top recruit to challenge McCaskill, raised $1.87 million since the end of March, his campaign said. He has a little more than $3 million in the bank.
McCaskill, who on Wednesday reported raising more than $4.3 million in the past three months, has more than $12 million in the bank.
Comments