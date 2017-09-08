Hurricane Irma headed for Georgia, but what will it bring?

More Videos 0:34 Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ Pause 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 2:16 Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:51 Sanders stays in race, says political revolution will continue 1:18 Ryan says Trump's comment on judge "sort of like the textbook definition of racist comment" 3:03 Donald Trump and the evangelical vote 3:02 First Lady praises school gardens before harvesting White House kitchen garden 3:06 Trump finally tells America who received veterans money Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Meta Viers McClatchy

