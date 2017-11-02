Join us as McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and Congressional correspondent Bill Douglas sit down with the people of color changing the face of Washington.
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., the last living speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, discusses the state of the civil rights movement, what to do with confederate monuments, and why he believes Donald Trump isn’t a “legitimate” president.
DeRay Mckesson, a leading Black Lives Matter activist and host of Pod Save the People, talks about the direction of BLM, working as political insider vs. outside, and criticism that he’s more of an “actorvist” than activist.
Malika Bilal, co-host of Al Jazeera English's “The Stream,” is one of the first American news anchors to wear a hijab. She discusses the challenges of being a cultural ambassador for the Muslim community.
Larry Wilmore, former host of Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” discusses his new podcast Black on the Air, his journey into political comedy and the challenge of writing jokes about President Donald Trump.
Comedian W. Kamau Bell, host of CNN’s “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,” discusses comedy as a tool for activism, hanging with the Klan, and the need for whites to “cape up” against racial injustice.
Symone Sanders, former Bernie Sanders presidential campaign press secretary, on being a black woman in a mostly white political progressive world, and her regular on-air dust-ups with conservatives on CNN.
Leon Fresco, a former senior Justice Department official under President Obama, is now a real-life “Michael Clayton,” working as fixer for companies who need someone to navigate the Washington bureaucracy behind closed doors.
Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Ca., the youngest of 11 children born to Mexican immigrants, speaks candidly about her large extended family and the expectation some members have that she can fix our broken immigration system.
Cecilia Muñoz, a longtime immigration advocate and former director of the Domestic Policy Council in the Obama administration, discusses her family's experiences with discrimination, white supremacist views in the White House, and the friends she lost defending Obama's enforcement policies.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the first Indian-American woman elected to Congress, discusses her long road to the Capitol, the hard conversations she’s had with her children about race, and her reputation as the “anti-Trump.”
Conservative media mogul Armstrong Williams, former advisor and spokesman for Dr. Ben Carson's presidential campaign, challenges concepts of diversity and the public perception of Steve Bannon.
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.), now in his 25th year in Congress, discusses his path from Chicago to Puerto Rico to the Capitol, his reflections on identifying as “American,” and how he came to call then-President Obama the “Deporter in Chief.”
Cuban-American Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, a driving force behind immigration reform in the House, discusses his family ancestry, his immigration goals during the Trump administration, and the “catastrophic” impact of then-President Obama’s Cuba policies.
April Ryan, Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks discusses diversity in the White House press corps, her “off the record” dinner with then-President Bill Clinton, and “‘black’ questions” that make the Donald Trump administration uncomfortable.