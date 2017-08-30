California doesn’t need antifa, but the rest of the country sure does

More Videos 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him Pause 2:16 Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:32 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:52 White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 2:10 Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 1:23 Harvey continues to destroy property in the Houston area 2:12 McCaskill on debt ceiling debate, Steve Bannon 0:39 Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests Smoke bombs were set off in clashes between Antifa demonstrators and counter-protesters in in Berkeley, California, on Sunday, August 27. The protest started peacefully but turned violent after a group protesters jumped barricades and started fights, according to local media. Smoke bombs were set off in clashes between Antifa demonstrators and counter-protesters in in Berkeley, California, on Sunday, August 27. The protest started peacefully but turned violent after a group protesters jumped barricades and started fights, according to local media. Instagram/jasonicos via Storyful

